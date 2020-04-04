Memorial Medical Center in conjunction with Calhoun County and Calhoun County Texas Emergency Management is reporting the tenth and eleventh positive test results for COVID-19 in the area.
The 10th positive case is a resident of Calhoun County and is currently isolating at home. This case is attributed to travel outside of the county. Employers, family members, and other close contacts will be notified and monitored by the Texas Department of State Health Services.
The 11th positive case is a resident of Calhoun County and is currently isolating at home. This case is attributed to community spread. It is possible that individuals who visited the following location at the date and time listed may have been exposed:
• Monday, March 30th, 2pm-3pm: Walmart Supercenter #1098, 400 Tiney Browning Blvd, Port Lavaca, Texas 77979.
The risk of contracting the virus from this exposure is low and isolation is not required for anyone who does not have symptoms. If you believe you have been exposed, monitor yourself closely for symptoms such as fever, cough, sore throat and shortness of breath for 14 days after the exposure, which would be April 13, 2020. If you experience any of these symptoms and do not need urgent medical attention, isolate at home and contact your health care provider.
At this point, we know that there is community spread of COVID-19 in our area. With community spread, all areas of the county are considered a possible source of exposure. Please comply with City and County orders. Everyone should be staying at home as much as possible, practicing social distancing when it is necessary to be out of the home, and practicing serious hygiene measures.