Memorial Medical Center, in conjunction with Calhoun County and Calhoun County Texas Emergency Management, is reporting the 13th positive test result for COVID-19 in a Calhoun County resident.
The patient is a resident of Calhoun County but is currently hospitalized outside the County.
The Texas Department of State Health Services states that there has been no local exposure. They believe this case to have been acquired via person-to-person spread outside of Calhoun County. No other information is available on this case.
Please continue to follow city, county, and state recommendations and mandates. Everyone should be staying at home as much as possible, practicing social distancing when it is necessary to be out of the home, and practicing the hygiene measures that have been discussed previously.