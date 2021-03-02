Jesenia Desoto and Jordan Brito announce the birth of a daughter, Janiyah Rose Brito.
She was born Friday, Feb. 5, at Memorial Medical Center. She weighed 8 pounds and 1 ounce. She was 20 inches long.
She was welcomed home by a sister, Jevaeh Brito.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Jesenia Desoto and Jordan Brito announce the birth of a daughter, Janiyah Rose Brito.
She was born Friday, Feb. 5, at Memorial Medical Center. She weighed 8 pounds and 1 ounce. She was 20 inches long.
She was welcomed home by a sister, Jevaeh Brito.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.