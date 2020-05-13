Sarah and Quentin Henderson announce the birth of a son, William Alexander Henderson. He was born Sunday, April 12, at Memorial Medical Center. He weighed 8 pounds and 8 ounces.

His grandparents are Bill and Sherri McClellan and Alan and Sheree Henderson. His great-grandparents are Patti Fitzpatrick, Roy Lee McClellan, Bobby and Ethelene Key and Veronica Henderson.

Xiangting Hou and Banchao Shu announce the birth of a son, Ethan Shu. He was born Sunday, April 26, at Memorial Medical Center. He weighed 6 pounds and 10 ounces.

He was welcomed home by a sibling, Isaac Shu.

