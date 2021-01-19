Alyssa Gonzales and Noel Pineda announce the birth of a daughter, Avalina Lynn Pineda. She was born at Memorial Medical Center.
Kimberly Fuente and Ascension Martinez announce the birth of a daughter, Novalie Martinez. She was born Dec. 18, 2020 at Memorial Medical Center. She weighed 5 pounds and 12 ounces.
Chelsea Longoria and Omar Ortegon announce the birth of a son, Omari Rolondo Ortegon. He was born Dec. 30, 2020 at Memorial Medical Center. He weighed 5 pounds and 14 ounces.
He was welcomed home by siblings Jo’Anthony, Jereziah, Heavenly, Aubrianna and Omar. Jr.