Vanessa Orozco and Luis R. Rodriguez III announce the birth of a son, Alonzo Rene Rodriguez. He was born Monday, Sept. 9, at Memorial Medical Center. He weighed 7 pounds and 15 ounces.
Katy Martinez and Miguel Banegas announce the birth of a daughter, Emma Banegas Urbina. She was born Friday, Sept. 13, at Memorial Medical Center. She weighed 7 pounds and 9 ounces.
Her grandparents are Miguel Banegas, Niolia Macedo, Jose Urbina and Melida Martinez.
Tara Mahoney and Sean Grasse announce the birth of a daughter, Harper Rose Grasse. She was born Saturday, Sept. 14, at Memorial Medical Center. She weighed 6 pounds and 1 ounce.
She was welcomed home by siblings, Jordan, Gannon and Taylor. Her grandparents are Danna Mahoney, Wayne Risinger and Jaime Grasse. Her great-grandparents are Jean Rugby and Regina Johnson.
Jaylyne and Jacob Perez announce the birth of a son, Prescott Perez. He was born at 12:02 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 12, at Memorial Medical Center. He weighed 6 pounds and 9 ounces. He was 20 inches long.
His grandparents are Armando and Marcella Reyes.
Dana Chance and Casey Jones announce the birth of a daughter, Zaurora Lynn Jones.
She was welcomed home by sibling, Zander Wayne Jones.