Ken Barr and Cindy Tegeler were married Saturday, June 13, 1970 at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church in Victoria. They are celebrating 50 years of marriage.
Cindy worked for Calhoun County Independent School District as a teacher for 27 years. She retired in 2013.
Kenneth worked for Collins Music Center for 24 years and retired from Inteplast in 2020 after 10 years. He has also served on the Port Lavaca City Council since 1992.
The couple has two children, Kelley Barr Mattlage, of Atascocita, and Brian Barr, of Waco.
The couple will celebrate their anniversary Saturday, June 13, with family and friends at their home.