George “Bob” and Betsy Lander Dykes, of Austin and formerly of Calhoun County, recently celebrated their 75th wedding anniversary. The couple was married on June 25, 1946, at First Methodist Church in Austin.
Bob retired from ALCOA, and Betsy retired from the Calhoun County Independent School District, where she taught at Point Comfort Elementary School.
The couple has four children: Connie Pace, of San Antonio, George Taylor, of Seguin, Becky Kuykendall, of Austin, and Dale Dykes, of Grapeland. They have four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.