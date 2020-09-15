Krista and Barry Lehtinen of Seadrift, announce the graduation of their daughter, Sasha Gabrielle Howell from Texas A&M University Medical School at College Station. Sasha received a Master Degree in Medical Science with a concentration in Developmental Neurobiology and graduated with Honors from Texas A&M Medical School with a Doctorate of Medical Science. During her studies at Texas A&M, Sasha conducted research and presented exhibits at conferences.
Her most recent research appeared in the Journal of Neuropathology and Experimental Neurology this year, and she appeared at the American Association of Neurological Surgeons annual conference in San Diego, CA in April of 2019. Sasha was also inducted into the Alpha Omega Alpha Honor Medical Society in 2019. Their Society’s slogan is to “Be worthy to Serve the Suffering”. Sasha was President of the American Association of Neurological Surgeons (AANS) TAMCOM Chapter from 2018 until graduation.
Howell was an active academic mentor and tutor to other medical students as well as a college ministry organizer, leading Bible studies and providing counseling for students adjusting to college life. Her career path began 14 years ago with great compassion for her little brother Kidron Lehtinen, a student at Seadrift School, who was born with Spina Bifida.
Currently, Howell has started her seven year neurosurgery residency at University of Alabama at Birmingham, Alabama.Howell begins neurosurgery residency