Local farmer Candace Brett recently directed a $2,500 America’s Farmers Grow Communities donation, sponsored by Bayer Fund, to Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic School, who will use the funds to purchase Chromebook cases for the computers they have had to purchase due to COVID-19 considerations.
“We are so thankful to Mrs. Brett for providing these funds. Use of technology has expanded exponentially. With these Chromebook sleeves, students to be able to utilize these computers to their full potential throughout the school day and at home,” said Theresa Dent, principal.
Since 2010, the America’s Farmers programs have awarded more than $57 million to nonprofits, aspiring agricultural students, and public schools across rural America. The Grow Communities program partners with farmers across the country to provide nonprofit organizations with resources to strengthen their local communities.
Each August, farmers can enter for the chance to direct a $2,500 Grow Communities donation to a local eligible nonprofit of their choice. Farmers have directed donations to food banks, emergency response organizations, schools, youth agriculture programs and many others that reflect the spirit and support the vibrancy of rural America.
“Farmers truly understand the needs of their communities and where the opportunities to strengthen them exist. We partner with them to identify the nonprofit organizations that benefit from Grow Communities donations,” said Al Mitchell, Bayer Fund president. “Each donation shines a light on the organizations that are making a positive difference in rural communities across the country. Bayer Fund is proud to partner with farmers to give back in rural America.”
To learn how you can be an America’s Farmers Grow Communities recipient, visit www.AmericasFarmers.com. The America’s Farmers Grow Communities 2021 program kicked off on Aug. 1, 2020, and farmers will once again have the opportunity to enroll for a chance to direct a donation to a local eligible nonprofit of their choice.