The Heritage Center will begin serving lunch Monday, June 1. The menu for the week of June 8 through June 12 is as follows:
Monday, June 8 - Beef tips, herbed orzo, baked spinach, salad and chocolate pudding.
Tuesday, June 9 - Roasted chicken quarter, cornbread dressing, zucchini, wheat roll and Devil’s Food Cake.
Wednesday, June 10 - Braised beef brisket, brown gravy, vegetable casserole, black eye peas, biscuit and gelatin.
Thursday, June 11 - Chopped beef steak, mushroom gravy, whipped potatoes, sautéed greens, roll and apple cobbler.
Friday, June 12 - Panko crusted fish filet, broccoli and rice casserole, roasted carrots and peach slices.
Local seniors, age 60 and over are welcome to have lunch. A suggested donation of $5 is appreciated.