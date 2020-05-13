The Heritage Center will begin serving lunch Monday, May 18. The menu for the week of May 18 through May 22 is as follows:
Monday, May 18 - Barbecue sausage, baked beans, sautéed cabbage, bread slice and pear halves.
Tuesday, May 19 - Chicken spaghetti, roasted carrots with vinaigrette, wheat roll and Millionaire Pie.
Wednesday, May 20 - Chicken tetrazzini, broccoli, wheat roll and Oreo fluff.
Thursday, May 21- Hamburger on a bun, sautéed mushrooms and onions, lettuce, tomato and pickles, and lemon cake,
Friday, May 22 - Turkey and cheese sandwich, chips and cantaloupe.
Local seniors, age 60 and over are welcome to have lunch. A suggested donation of $5 is appreciated.