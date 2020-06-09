The Heritage Center will serve lunch starting at 11:30 a.m. daily, Monday through Friday. The menu for the week of June 15 through June 19 is as follows:
Monday, June 15 - Chicken salad on wheat, lettuce and tomato, melon, sun chips and cookies.
Tuesday, June 16 - Ground beef and Spanish rice, buttered corn, broccoli, flour tortilla and bread pudding.
Wednesday, June 17 - Baked ham, oven roasted asparagus, candied sweet potatoes, macaroni and cheese, wheat roll and Watergate Salad.
Thursday, June 18 - Meatloaf with gravy, whipped potatoes, mixed vegetables, biscuit and strawberry cake.
Friday, June 19 - Chili cheese hot dog, tater tots, sliced tomatoes and a banana.
Local seniors, age 60 and over are welcome to have lunch. A suggested donation of $5 is appreciated.