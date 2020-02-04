The Heritage Center lunch menu for the week of Feb. 10 through Feb. 14 is as follows:
Monday, Feb. 10 - Chicken pot pie, wheat roll and banana pudding with wafers.
Tuesday, Feb. 11 - Spaghetti and meat sauce, zucchini, bread stick and peach cobbler.
Wednesday, Feb. 12 - Rosemary garlic pork loin, collard greens, black eye peas, cornbread and fruit gelatin.
Thursday, Feb. 13 - Crispy baked fish, coleslaw, macaroni and cheese, hush puppies and key lime pie bars.
Friday, Feb. 14 - Frito pie, cheddar cheese, sour cram, sautéed bell pepper and onions and Valentine cookies.
Local seniors, age 60 and over are welcome to have lunch. A suggested donation of $5 is appreciated.