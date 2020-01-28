The Heritage Center lunch menu for the week of Feb. 3 through Feb. 7 is as follows:
Monday, Feb. 3 - Broccoli and cheese soup, baked potato, wheat roll and banana.
Tuesday, Feb. 4 - Jamaican jerk pork loin, white rice, sautéed cabbage, wheat roll and chocolate sheet cake.
Wednesday, Feb. 5 - Meatloaf, brown gravy, whipped potatoes, roasted carrots, biscuit and Watergate salad.
Thursday, Feb. 6 - Chicken Parmesan bake with angel hair pasta, green salad, garlic bread and brownies.
Friday, Feb. 7 - Chicken with rice, charro beans, stir fry vegetables, tortillas and peach slices.
Local seniors, age 60 and over are welcome to have lunch. A suggested donation of $5 is appreciated.