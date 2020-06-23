The Heritage Center will begin serving lunch Monday, June 29. The menu for the week of June 8 through July 2 is as follows:
Monday, June 29 - Turkey salad wrap with lettuce, tomato and cheese, sun chips and pear halves.
Tuesday, June 30 - Barbecue sausage, baked beans, sautéed cabbage, bread slice and brownies.
Wednesday, July 1 - Chicken spaghetti, roasted carrots with vinaigrette, bread stick and yogurt with granola.
Thursday, July 2 - Hamburger on bun, sautéed mushrooms and onions, lettuce, tomato and pickles, potato chips and peach crisps.
Friday, July 3 - Closed.
Local seniors, age 60 and over are welcome to have lunch. A suggested donation of $5 is appreciated.