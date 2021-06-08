The Heritage Center menu for the week of June 7 through June 11 is as follows:
Monday, June 7 - Chicken and sausage gumbo with rice, tomato cucumber and onion salad and strawberry shortcake.
Tuesday, June 8 - Carne Guisada, flour tortilla, calabaza squash, pinto beans, and sopapilla cheesecake.
Wednesday, June 9 - Tuna Noodle casserole, green beans, Hawaiian roll and banana pudding.
Thursday, June 10 - Shepard’s pie, salad and carrot cake.
Friday, June 11 - Sweet and sour chicken, white rice, egg roll, sautéed cabbage and ice cream.
Local seniors, age 60 and over are welcome to have lunch. A suggested donation of $5 is appreciated.