The Heritage Center menu for the week of Aug. 16 through Aug. 20, is as follows:
Monday, Aug. 16 – Barbecue sausage, baked beans, sautéed cabbage, wheat bread and tapioca pudding.
Tuesday, Aug. 17 – Enchilada casserole, pinto beans, watermelon and brownie.
Wednesday, Aug. 18 – Chicken spaghetti, salad, bread stick and gelatin.
Thursday, Aug. 19 – Hamburger on bun, sautéed onions and mushrooms, lettuce, tomato and pickles, potato chips, watermelon and magic coconut bars.
Friday, Aug. 20 – Shepard’s pie, salad and cantaloupe.
Local seniors, age 60 and over, are welcome to have lunch. A suggested donation of $5 is appreciated.