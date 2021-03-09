The Heritage Center menu for the week of March 15 through March 19 is as follows:
Monday, March 15 - Chicken broccoli rice casserole, salad, wheat roll and Watergate salad.
Tuesday, March 16 - Beef pot roast new potatoes, carrots, sliced bread and chocolate cherry cake.
Wednesday, March 17 - Garlic chicken, potatoes au gratin, salad, bread stick and gelatin.
Thursday, March 18 - Jamaican jerk pork loin, rice, sautéed cabbage, Hawaiian roll and peach cobbler.
Friday, March 19 - Chicken Alfredo, fettuccine pasta, oven roasted zucchini, mixed vegetables, garlic bread and chocolate mousse.
Local seniors, age 60 and over are welcome to have lunch. A suggested donation of $5 is appreciated.