The Heritage Center menu for the week of March 8 through March 12 is as follows:
Monday, March 8 - Polish casserole, buttered corn, green beans, Hawaiian roll and Ambrosia salad.
Tuesday, March 9 - Marinated beef, golden rice, sliced tomatoes, biscuit and apple crisp.
Wednesday, March 10 - Italian chicken soup, salad, club crackers and chocolate pudding.
Thursday, March 11 - Salisbury steak with gravy, whipped potatoes, roasted carrots, bread slice and Magic Cookie Bar.
Friday, March 12 - Smothered chicken breast, rotini pasta, lemon parmesan, broccoli, wheat roll and cookie.
Local seniors, age 60 and over are welcome to have lunch. A suggested donation of $5 is appreciated.