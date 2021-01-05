The Heritage Center menu for the week of Jan. 11 through Jan. 15 is as follows:

Monday, Jan. 11 - Frito pie, cheddar cheese, sour cream, diced onions and oranges.

Tuesday, Jan. 12 – Beef tips, rice, sautéed sugar snap peas, biscuit and key lime pie.

Wednesday, Jan. 13 – Goulash, mixed vegetables, bread slice, peach and blueberry cup.

Thursday, Jan. 14 – Chicken and dumplings, salad, wheat roll and lemon cake.

Friday, Jan. 15 - Chicken cacciatore pasta, broccoli salad, garlic bread and grapes.

Local seniors, age 60 and over are welcome to have lunch. A suggested donation of $5 is appreciated.

Tags