The Heritage Center menu for the week of Jan. 25 through Jan. 29 is as follows:
Monday, Jan. 25 - Marinated beef and golden rice, sliced tomatoes, biscuit and bananas.
Tuesday, Jan. 26 – Polish casserole, buttered corn, green beans, Hawaiian roll and bread pudding.
Wednesday, Jan. 27 – Smothered chicken breast, rotini pasta, lemon Parmesan broccoli, wheat roll and sliced pears.
Thursday, Jan. 28 – Salisbury steak with gravy, whipped potatoes, roasted carrots, bread slice and chocolate cheesecake.
Friday, Jan. 29 - Italian chicken soup, salad, club crackers, chocolate chip cookies.
Local seniors, age 60 and over are welcome to have lunch. A suggested donation of $5 is appreciated.