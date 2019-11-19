The Heritage Center lunch menu for the week of Nov. 25 through Nov. 29 is as follows:
Monday, Nov. 25 - Beef tips, white rice, sautéed sugar snap peas, wheat bread and cantaloupe.
Tuesday, Nov. 26 - Beef brisket, brown gravy, scalloped potatoes, Capri mix vegetables, biscuit and chocolate sheet cake.
Wednesday, Nov. 27 - Chicken and dumplings, green salad, wheat roll and mixed grapes.
Thursday, Nov. 28 - Closed.
Friday, Nov. 29 - Closed.
Local seniors, age 60 and over are welcome to have lunch. A suggested donation of $5 is appreciated.