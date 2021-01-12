The Heritage Center menu for the week of Jan. 18 through Jan. 22 is as follows:
Monday, Jan. 18 - Beef stroganoff, egg noodles, green beans, bread slice and yogurt with granola.
Tuesday, Jan. 19 – Chicken Cordon Bleu casserole, sliced cucumbers, wheat roll and Mounds Cake.
Wednesday, Jan. 20 – Beef stew with potatoes and carrots, cornbread and Oreo fluff.
Thursday, Jan. 21 – Crispy baked catfish, Coleslaw, macaroni and cheese, hush puppies and chocolate sheet cake.
Friday, Jan. 22 - King Ranch Chicken, pinto beans, salad, tortilla chips and ice cream.
Local seniors, age 60 and over are welcome to have lunch. A suggested donation of $5 is appreciated.