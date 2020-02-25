The Heritage Center menu
The Heritage Center lunch menu for the week of March 2 through March 6 is as follows:
Monday, March 2 - Smoked sausage sauerkraut, creamed corn, macaroni and cheese, wheat bread slice, chocolate mousse with whipped topping.
Tuesday, March 3 - Italian chicken soup, green salad, crackers and cake.
Wednesday, March 4 - Smothered chicken breast, rotini pasta, lemon Parmesan broccoli and cantaloupe.
Thursday, March 5 - Salisbury steak with gravy, whipped potatoes, roasted carrots, biscuit and brownie cheesecake.
Friday, March 6 - Marinated beef mixed vegetables, sliced tomatoes, wheat roll and banana.
Local seniors, age 60 and over are welcome to have lunch. A suggested donation of $5 is appreciated.