The Heritage Center lunch menu for the week of Jan. 27 through Jan. 31 is as follows:
Monday, Jan. 27 - Chicken Alfredo, fettuccine pasta, rainbow roasted vegetables, garlic bread and yogurt and granola.
Tuesday, Jan. 28 - Beef stew with potatoes and carrots, cornbread and banana split pie.
Wednesday, Jan. 29 - Garlic stuffed chicken, potatoes Au gratin, green salad, wheat roll and chocolate pudding.
Thursday, Jan. 30 - Mild chili con carne, chopped onions and cheddar garnish, white rice, zucchini corn salad, and cheesecake sopapilla.
Friday, Jan. 31 - Braised flank steak, rice pilaf, baked squash, cucumber and tomato salad and ice cream sundae.
Local seniors, age 60 and over are welcome to have lunch. A suggested donation of $5 is appreciated.