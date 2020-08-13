The Heritage Center menu for the week of Aug. 17 through Aug. 21 is as follows:
Monday, Aug. 17 - Baked chicken drumsticks, corn casserole, sautéed Brussels sprouts, biscuit and peach slices.
Tuesday, Aug. 18 - Enchilada casserole, tortilla chips, pinto beans, salad and apple pie parfait.
Wednesday, Aug. 19 - Barbecue pulled pork on bun, potato salad, sliced onion and pickles, apple cabbage slaw and watermelon.
Thursday, Aug. 20 - Spaghetti and meat sauce, zucchini, garlic bread and German Chocolate Cake.
Friday, Aug. 21 - Tuna salad on wheat bread, lettuce and tomato, potato chips and a banana.
Local seniors, age 60 and over are welcome to have lunch. A suggested donation of $5 is appreciated.