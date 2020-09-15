The Heritage Center menu for the week of Sept. 21 through Sept. 25 is as follows:
Monday, Sept. 21 - Turkey wrap with cheese, lettuce and tomato, chips and Oreo mousse.
Tuesday, Sept. 22 - Barbecue sausage, baked beans, sautéed cabbage, bread slice and German Chocolate brownie.
Wednesday, Sept. 23 - Chicken spaghetti, roasted carrots with vinaigrette, toasted garlic bread and ice cream.
Thursday, Sept. 24 - Hamburger on bun, sautéed onion and mushrooms, lettuce, tomato and pickles, potato chips and chocolate cheese cake.
Friday, Sept. 25 - Chicken tetrazzini, broccoli, wheat roll and cantaloupe.
Local seniors, age 60 and over are welcome to have lunch. A suggested donation of $5 is appreciated.