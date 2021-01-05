As I write this, it is Dec. 31, two and a half hours away from saying goodbye to 2020.
Wow. What a year this has been. It has not been the best for our family, this country, and the world. We have seen things this year that we have never even thought of before from pandemics to politics and we just want it all to go away.
You might not see things this way, but we are living in a “cancel culture”. That basically means if we say it did not happen, then it did not, and we will not have to talk about it or be hurt or upset about it. The real danger is that we will not be able to learn from it. That is what I meant by the title to this article. Although 2020 has been a bad friend in how it has treated us not even asking us or caring how we felt, it has also been an excellent teacher. It has demanded that we sit up straight, pay attention, and stop talking while the teacher is. While we did not think we needed this class, it has taught us lessons that should last a lifetime.
One lesson, simply stated, is found in Romans 12:15 where the bible says, “Rejoice with those who rejoice, and weep with those who weep.”
The year 2020 has taught us that we all wear masks, to see each other, feel for each other, and listen to each other. Another lesson we have learned is realizing what we can live without and embracing the things that are profoundly important. For the family of faith, we learned that church was never about a building, it was always about the people, the community. We have seen that we can come together even if we cannot be together. We have seen the good, the bad and the ugly of this nation. With God’s help, this too will be figured out and worked through. Prayerfully, when things get back to “normal”, they will not go back to the way things were.
So, although our relationship with 2020 was shaky at best and not a good friendship, I hope we have learned a great deal from it. I hope it has brought a new level of awareness, a new sense of community, and a new drive to see real and lasting change in and around us. So, I wish each of you a blessed New Year. May your hand sanitizer and toilet paper never again be in short supply, and may you still be hopeful for the possibilities that still lie ahead of us by the mercy and grace of God.
God bless.