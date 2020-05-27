If anyone’s will is to do God’s will, he will know whether the teaching is from God or whether I am speaking on my own authority. (John 7:17)
You stand there with an open Bible in your hands. Life has just hit you with such a terribly hard-hitting blow. Your stomach weighs down with a deep dread, and your eyes blur from the quick hit of the hurt. But you open the Bible, and you want something from somewhere to say something that will produce at least some sort of peace or calm. And as you feel your hope slip away like sand between your fingers, you hear this nagging thought in the back of your mind, “The Bible isn’t true anyway, is it?”
Perhaps you have been there. It can be unsettling. But as we argue with ourselves about the truthfulness of God’s word, the Bible, we need to keep in mind what the Bible, and Jesus say about this truthfulness.
A qualification to belief.
Jesus said to the crowds that didn’t believe he was who he said he was, “If anyone’s will is to do God’s will, he will know whether the teaching is from God or whether I am speaking on my own authority.”
Did you catch that? As you open the Bible, you can know that the teaching there, the doctrine, the words there are truly from God if you approach them in the right way. That right way is you have a heart ready to obey, and you have a heart ready to follow. You have a heart ready to do what God says.
If you approach the Bible with “I will not do what it says”, then you will never be able to know that it is God’s word. But if you are willing to obey God, then you will know that it is God’s word.
How this helps us?
So if you are sitting there with the weight of the world on your shoulders, dread in your stomach, and hurt in your heart, then you can have the comfort of Christ with you from reading his word. How? Be willing to do what he says. If you approach it without a heart to obey, you not only will not know it is God’s Word, but you will not find the comfort you need.
But the promise is this: if it is your will to do God’s will, then you will know that what you have in your hands is the Word of God, and knowing that it really is God’s word, means there is joy, peace, comfort, and good things to be found there.
And the most comforting thing to find there? That God the Father in his great love, sent his son, to take the punishment on our behalf, and that anyone who will come to him in repentance will be transferred from the kingdom of darkness to the kingdom of light.