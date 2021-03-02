“Blessed are the peacemakers, for they shall be called the sons (the children) of God.” This is a statement of Jesus from His Sermon on the Mount (Matthew 5.9). It is one of, what we call the “beatitudes” and as the Sermon on the Mount introduces the New Testament, the beatitudes introduce the Sermon on the Mount. But not only does he single out “peacemakers.”
He also mentions other essential human attitudes (the poor in spirit, those who mourn, those who are meek, those who are hungering and thirsting for righteousness, etc.) Here he is mentioning the qualities, traits, or attitudes that must be in the make-up of the faithful follower of his.
All of them are vitally important, but this one, being a peacemaker, is stressed as thus giving evidence that one is a child of God. However, it must be noted that this particular passage has been abused in that some have taken “peacemaker” to mean “one never takes a stand, even against evil, wrongdoing and ungodliness.” Such is far, far from the truth of God.
Now, if any man or woman ever lived so close to the Lord, abided completely in the Lord’s will, and pursued a truly faithful course to the end, it was the apostle Paul. He was, as a faithful child of God, a peacemaker. Yet Paul thoroughly rebuked the church at Corinth on more than a few of their errant beliefs. It was Paul, the peacemaker, who commanded that the fornicator at Corinth be put away from their midst (1 Corinthians 5.13). “God judges those who are outside. Therefore, put away from yourselves the evil person.”
It was Paul, the peacemaker, who called false teachers by name, thus identifying them to the whole brotherhood of that day, and then for all time to come (1 Timothy 1.20; 2 Timothy 1.15). “..of whom are Hymenaeus and Alexander, whom I delivered to Satan that they may learn not to blaspheme.” “This you know, that all those in Asia have turned away from me, among whom are Phygellus and Hermogenes.” To condone sin and then make the claim, we cannot point our error because “we are peacemakers” is incorrect and unscriptural.
The word “peacemaker” refers to one who is “a maker of peace.” Look at the faithful Christian: he has made, through obedience, his peace with God. He, by the efforts of his life, works to cause others to find that peace with God as well. In the work of restoration, he is encouraging his brethren and others toward peace. He gives his life to the furtherance of the gospel of peace (Ephesians 6.15). “And having shod your feet with the preparation of the gospel of peace.”
When he points out error, he is not violating God’s peace, he is striving to make peace. In standing for the truth, he is doing exactly what God’s “peacemaker” is expected to do. Indeed, blessed are the peacemakers.