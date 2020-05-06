As we near the official end of this quarantine, there is obviously both excitement and anxiety.
Return to normal will be slow, there are many that have lost their jobs and still have a long road back to normal, if that is something that is even on the horizon at all. Our children have had their education upended, and though remote learning is better than nothing, it takes a lot of extra work for students and teachers alike. There is also no substitute for in person teaching and learning, and honestly, we cannot help but face the fact that the end of school environment this year will probably have an adverse impact on the areas of study that have been derailed.
While we have not been hit as hard with deaths as larger cities, we have lost loved ones. And, we have lost many loved ones during this time unrelated to Covid-19, and those opportunities to mourn and grieve and pay respects and honor to those we have lost have been delayed or performed in a highly augmented manner.
All this is to say that, very little of what we have experienced in the last two months has been ideal. There have been some churches that have postponed their physical gathering and turned to digital spaces for worship while others have found creative ways to continue gathering while adhering to social distancing.
In our church in particular, we have begun exploring providing worship in the digital space, and have been blessed by that outlet. Like remote learning, it is not ideal, but it has been better than nothing. Our church has been even more blessed by opportunities to share and deliver food to those needing help. We have had the joy of serving with our hands and feet (in small numbers and while adhering to social distancing).
However, even with all the different mechanisms in place to help us maneuver this strange situation, people are still getting antsy to return to the familiar, the normal state of affairs. This past week, I participated in a zoom call with 300 United Methodist pastors from southern Texas, and our bishop. During the call, we asked each other a few questions. What do you see more clearly now than you did before the pandemic? And, what has come back into view that you had perhaps lost sight of? In your church? In your community? In yourself?
The operating thought that our bishop gave us to consider as we discussed these questions, was to no miss the potential opportunity offered in an interruption to the status quo. We can simply sit around inconvenienced by this quarantine, impatiently waiting to return to life as normal. We can reopen our lives there way we seek to reopen our churches and economy. Or we can try and learn something in the midst of these circumstances, and seek to relaunch our lives, in essence being born anew.
Evolution will be better than status quo, a step towards sanctification.