Greetings in the name of our Lord and Saviour, Jesus Christ.
As human beings, we are creatures of habit. We have our daily routines. We always want to follow our daily routines without any surprises. When we have disruptions to our daily routine, sometimes, we are not sure what to do. We can feel like we are outside of our “element”. All we want is to get back into our daily routine again.
In mid-March, when COVID-19 hit in the United States, our daily routines became disrupted. Not only that, in many ways, our entire lives were disrupted. We have had to learn to live in a “new normal”. Embracing a new normal can be difficult at times.
A new normal does not have to be a bad thing. A new normal can be a blessing in disguise. We can get so caught up in our routines to be point where we simply just go through the motions. We can get caught up in the everydayness of the every day. We just go about our lives without stopping to see what is going on around us.
Sometimes, having things “shook up” and having a “new normal” can be the wakeup call that we need. Sometimes, having things “shook up” and having a “new normal” can help us to understand that continuing to do the things we have always done is not the best approach. The one constant in life is change.
In this era of COVID-19, we have had to learn how to become flexible. It has not always been easy. More times than not, it has been frustrating. As Christians and believers in Jesus Christ, we do not have a reason to fear COVID-19. We do not have a reason to fear change. We do not have a reason to fear a “new normal”. God has walked with us in this journey every step of the way. We have never faced COVID-19 alone. God will continue to walk with us through COVID-19 for as long as COVID-19 lasts.
I encourage you to remember that we are called to love our neighbor as we love ourselves. We are all in this battle against COVID-19 together. No matter what anyone’s thoughts on this virus are, COVID-19 affects all of us, directly and in-directly. It is my hope and my prayer is that as we continue to navigate through this unprecedented and uncertain time that we are also looking out for one another. I pray that our actions seek to ensure that not only we are safe and taking all the precautions we need; I pray that our actions seek to ensure that those around us are safe and taking all the precautions that they need.
With God’s help, we can get through this unprecedented and uncertain time together and become stronger in the Body of Christ.