As we enter our Christmas season, I have personally been inspired to remain present, and engaged, and experiencing of this season, for all it has to offer. Quite often it is so difficult not to get bogged down in the responsibilities, busyness and expectation at this time of year.
Interestingly, while our culture has left behind the Norman Rockwell picture of the holidays (for the most part), it is not because we have relinquished a defined expectation for the season. We simply have a different expectation at this point. I have spoken to many families that are specifically having multiple Christmas celebrations at various times and places, because each generation, or each branch of the family has certain expectations of what their experience this season should be.
In the midst of all those expectations, rather than accepting a compromised version of any expectation, it would seem that the drive is to instead, participate in all the expectations; even at the expense of extra travel, cost, time, effort and stress level. The big take away for me this season, is the reminder that all people are demanding of their vision of life, and seemingly equally so. I often hear in the church, “The older generation is just stuck in their ways, rigid and demanding.” However, I have come to see that younger generations are equally demanding of all of those things, though the details of the expectations may be different. But the level of expectation is more or less the same across the board.
This is a wonderful reminder to me, of the human condition, which God chose to enter into through the event of Jesus’ birth, for which we celebrate this season. God entered into this experience of expectation, to save us from the brokenness of lesser desires, and reveal the glory of a Devine picture of life. This is the gift I try and unwrap and celebrate each day of advent. Being freed from my own expectations, which always seem to leave me unsatisfied, and released into a fluid experience of looking for the Spirit of God in whatever situation I find myself.
This for me is the hope and peace of Advent, remembering God’s act of love through the incarnation, so that I may finally experience joy. It’s never easy, and certainly not natural, for me to give up my own hopes and dreams. However, I do experience more joy, when I open a gift from a loved one that obviously knows my heart, more so than a gift certificate, leaving me to my own devices. With the certificate I may get what I want, but I lose what I need… intimacy, connection, relationship and a genuine act of love. God gave me a gift of relationship, and it has been far longer lasting than anything I have purchased for myself.
This season, whatever your expectations, I pray that you experience genuine love, regardless of how it is wrapped. We live in an over populated, but lonely world. Share the gift of joy, through friendship.