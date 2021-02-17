It was a stressful day. Later, feeling anxious and concerned, unable to sleep, I started praying and searching through Scripture. I searched Google for prayers about anxiety and anxiousness. In the process I discovered scripture from 1 Peter.
SOWING SEEDS OF FAITH
Another person read from 1 Peter: “Casting all your anxieties on God, because God cares for you.” (5:7) He talked about how this Scripture brought comfort during a crisis with one of his grandchildren. He knew it by heart and began crying as he shared the meaning with us.
God taught our group and me a valuable lesson. During anxious moments, trust God to see you through. I pray that during your anxious moments, you discover God's relief.
God taught our group and me a valuable lesson. During anxious moments, trust God to see you through. I pray that during your anxious moments, you discover God’s relief.