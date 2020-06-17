The year 2020 has been turning out to be bad year. We’re still dealing with a pandemic- a pandemic, which may come back in a second wave of infections this fall. We’ve seen multiple racially-motivated murders, and now peaceful protests have given way to violent looting and riots. And, of course, this is an election year, so we can expect divisiveness, anger, hatred, and general discontent to grow much worse before it gets better.
In the midst of all this, my first child was born. She came in May, so the social distancing and stay at home orders meant that my wife and I spent the final months of her pregnancy home, together. While I know this was a difficult time for many, for us it was actually wonderful. We were able to slow down and spend much more time together than we would have otherwise. I can honestly say that those months spent at home were some the best days of my life thus far, despite the difficulties.
Finally, as racial tensions and violence began to replace the pandemic in the news cycle, our daughter came. And so, even as I grieve the turmoil, violence, and hatred all around us, my days are filled with joy.
I don’t mean to downplay the seriousness of all that’s happening in the world, or to dismiss the pain and suffering we see all around us or the righteous anger that we feel in response to the racial injustice that is still rampant in our country. Our world is broken, and we can’t fix it. All we see in the news each day are more things to be afraid of, and never a solution.
We will likely have a vaccine for COVID-19 soon, but there’s no vaccine for our other problems. When this virus goes away, a new crisis will arise- that is, in addition to the riots and the looting we’re seeing now. We will always have problems. We will always have crises that seem too big for us, and we will always have new reasons to be afraid.
But, as I experienced firsthand this spring, there is always reason to hope. There is always a reason to find happiness and peace. As we hid in our homes from COVID-19, I found rest from my busy schedule and a newfound joy in the presence of my wife. As the world erupted in a righteous fury over unjust murders, I celebrated the arrival of a new life. These things were and are gifts from God.
God is and always will be at work in the world. In the midst of turmoil and darkness, He still finds ways to bless his children. We may not always understand what he’s up to, but we can always trust that he is good, he is with us, and that he is more powerful than our problems.