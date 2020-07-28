Sometimes, a pastor just doesn’t know what to say. This whole year feels like one of those times. So much has happened and is happening, and it all seems bad. The pandemic, the riots, the murders, and we haven’t even gotten to the presidential election yet.
What makes this so incredibly difficult is that everything in our country is politicized. So, if I had to pick something to say, it would be this: stop making everything political. COVID-19 is not about politics. Republicans and Democrats alike should be appalled by racially motivated murders, and by police officers abusing their authority and power.
We can, in fact, acknowledge that there is a problem in the way that many police forces in our nation tend to treat people of color more violently than white people, while also remembering that the vast majority of our police are good, brave men and women of outstanding character.
The only reason we think we can’t do these things is that we’ve been told we can’t. It’s tempting, of course, to blame the media, as many do, but that’s not really accurate. We’re told these things by our politicians, by our neighbors, by our families and friends, and even sometimes by our pastors. Everyone is equally guilty.
We must put a stop to this. The Gospel does not recognize political divisions. It isn’t organized along “conservative” or “liberal” ideology. It transcends our politics and it rebukes them. The Gospel condemns much of what both Republicans and Democrats believe, think, and do as sinful.
Our nation is faced with many major problems. Our healthcare and education systems are broken. The gap between rich and poor grows wider each year, as the middle class dwindles. Our elected political leaders seem utterly incapable of doing their jobs. And, at the heart of all of these issues is the simple fact that we are unable to proactively discuss solutions, because we label anyone and everyone who disagrees with us as an enemy. Everything is political, and it’s killing us.
We Christians are just as guilty of this as everyone else, and therein lies the problem. We know better. We know Jesus wasn’t a Republican or Democrat, and these divisions and labels are human in origin. We know that the Gospel does not align with any political ideology, and in fact contradicts them frequently. We bear the responsibility of being the first ones to set aside politics in favor of the greater good. Until we do that, we can’t expect anyone else to do it, either.