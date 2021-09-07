What will it take to get your attention? Let me say it another way. What will it take before God has your full attention? How many pandemics will it take before God has your full attention?
There is an Old Testament story in the Bible in the book of Numbers where the people of Israel had been saved from Pharaoh’s heavy hand of slavery. God had Moses lead them through the Red Sea on dry land to escape and then he drowned the Egyptian army by closing the sea in behind them. As the people of Israel wandered in the wilderness they began to grumble against God and against Moses because they didn’t like the food and they questioned Moses’ leadership. God sent poisonous snakes to bite them and people were dying by the thousand so they cried out to Moses to pray for them and he did. God told Moses to make a snake and put it on a pole so Moses made a bronze snake and put it on a pole. God told them that anyone who would look at the snake on the pole would not die but if they refused to look at it they would die. Jesus reminded Nicodemus, a member of the Jewish ruling council, of this story in John chapter 3. Jesus would soon be the one on the pole (the cross). The choice is the same. Either you look to the crucified Christ and be saved or you can choose not to look and perish and spend eternity in hell.
I say all of this because with all of the pandemic and pandemonium in our country and in the world, people are still not looking to the one who can save them. You would think that we would be in the greatest Christian revival of all time. People are pushing some things that are good to do like being kind to each other, treating each other with equality and respect, and helping one anther where and when we are able.
All those are great things to do but the first thing all of us should do is run to God who is the one who has the whole world in His hand. He is the creator of heaven and earth and all that is upon the earth. He sets up or takes down kings and rules. He is the one who spoke into existence a universe that is so big that we have yet to discover its boundaries. He is greater than any of our problems. He knows all about them and is waiting for us to look to the cross (the snake) that we might be cured and live. We can’t save ourselves. No doctor or vaccine, no politicians, presidents, or even preachers will save you for the curse of death that hangs over us all.
So far the mortality rate for all humanity is 100% with only one exception (the risen Christ). When you look to the cross and believe that Jesus paid for your sins on the cross and invite him to be the Lord of your life, then you will live for all eternity.
Everyone is in need of the cure because all of us are guilty of “grumbling” again God at some time in our life and we are in need of God’s forgiveness.
Do you want to be cured or will you remain under sin’s curse because of your stubborn and hard hearts.
How many pandemics and disasters will it take before God gets your full attention?
These times reminds me of 911 when people were filling churches and even praying on the steps of the capital in Washington D.C. Even some of those serving in Congress were there. Well it wasn’t too long and their fears and doubts waned and things returned to “normal” and the priority of prayer and church attendance also waned.
When will we return and stay true to the faith that our great country was founded upon? Run to Jesus. Look to the Cross (the snake) and be cured and live eternally.
Be Blessed Today. Go to church, worship together and pray.