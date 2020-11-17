Who is excited about the holidays approaching? Who is bummed about the holidays approaching? Who is normally excited about the holidays approaching and COVID is making that either more exciting or a little dreadful? Who normally dreads the holidays, and COVID is making that even more dreadful, or perhaps a welcome distraction?
The year 2020 continues to be an uncomfortable year. The election is “over” and yet we will clearly continue to deal with fall-out from that for some time. COVID is on round two (seemingly not as scary and deadly as round one, but also not something we can ignore) and to top it all off, we are entering the most stressful time of the year.
I would be lying if I said I didn’t have some anxiety about what this holiday season will bring. If the year leading up to now has been the bed of tension it has been, then the part of the year that naturally brings with it an annual tension does not present itself to be a time of recovery. And yet, in all of that, I would also be lying if I pretended not to have a certain peace settling in my soul.
As I reflect on this past year, I am reminded of the seven stages of grief. As I look at my own experience this year, I would say that I spent February and March in shock and denial. April was a time of anger and frustration for me, and from May through September I felt a kind of evolving depression (moving back and forth from continued shock and sadness and loss of motivation). October has found me, frankly, exhausted by the rollercoaster of emotions, and I just feel broken enough to finally take a sigh of relief.
I think the thing that is most helpful in my relationship with Jesus, is that when I am at my breaking point, when I have exhausted every attempt at rebellion, self-will, negotiation and manipulation; when I have truly hit rock bottom and my personal sin of ego has failed, it’s in those moments that I can hear the whispers of the Holy Spirit the most.
As we enter this holiday season, we are still here. The country has not completely crumbled yet, we are not in a race war yet, everyone has not died yet, and our economy has not completely collapsed yet. I find comfort in observing that it is by very little effort of our own that these things are true. To the contrary, our culture seems hell bent on trying to tear itself apart. And yet, I feel a benevolent presence holding our worst demons at bay, trying to give us a chance to submit to grace and love, rather than judgment, fear and domination. I have some anxiety, but I ultimately feel the hope of a new day, seeking the Lord as we enter the time to remember his initial act of love for us: incarnation.