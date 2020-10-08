If we were to ask the man on the street this question, we know what his answer would be. If we ask, “Is life good?” He would probably say no, and his answer would be agreeable to most. When we see such political unrest, social unrest, economic unrest and certainly COVID-19 unrest, we would all be prone to answer, “No, life is not good.” But what if we asked, “Is God good?” The general response would be, “Yes, God is good all the time, and all the time God is good.”
My friends, even when things seem to be going badly for us, God is still good. Even when we pray to God for deliverance from a difficult situation, and His answer is either “no” or “wait” God is still good. The very existence of goodness in the world is due to the existence of God. James writes, “Every good gift and every perfect gift is from above, and comes down from the Father of lights” (James 1.17). In fact, I wonder as to whether any goodness could exist without God. But the more fundamental question might have to do with how could goodness be defined without God. How could one go about designating something to be good without a basic, universal standard that identifies what is goodness? That standard is God, and God’s word, the Bible. It and it alone determines goodness.
Admittedly, everybody has their own ideas as to what is good. But those ideas are subjective interpretations based on individual preferences. What one person considers to be good, another person might consider to be absolutely bad, based on his personal, subjective interpretations. Any previous action that severely impacts one person’s conscience might seem perfectly normal to another person, based on his personal standards. But following God’s teachings establishes a universal standard and eliminates the confusion that naturally results from not having a true standard, and the only true standard is the Bible.
On the other side of the ledger from God’s goodness is the devil’s evil. If one does not accept God’s standard for goodness, then neither is there a standard for evil, and such is a dangerous precedent. If goodness is purely subjective, based on individual preference, then evil is equally subjective. What one person considers evil another person might consider good, and visa versa. Without God’s standard, there is basically no definable difference between good and evil. And we all know there is a world of difference between the two.
God has made it perfectly clear that he doesn’t want anyone to not be with him in heaven for all eternity. He even sent Jesus to die on the cross to assure us of his love and wishes. However, going, and wanting to go are two different scenarios. Just as God has stated his wishes for us, he has also stated his desire for us, and that desire is faith, which includes faithful obedience.