I am sure nobody wants to hear one more thing about COVID-19. We have probably all had our fill of new procedures, new norms and new ways of life. But, since we are living it, let us look at one thing the church has hopefully learned so far.
While some houses of worship never stopped meeting, some modified their services, some went drive-thru, some went online, and still others have not met since mid-March, the church is essential. When I speak of the church, I am speaking about every single person that makes up every congregation where Jesus Christ, slain from the foundation of the world, born of a virgin, lived a sinless life, died on a cross for the sins of all mankind, rose again in three days and now is seated by His Father in Heaven pleading on our behalf, is Lord. The family of God. The redeemed. From the music director, to the janitor, to the pastor, to the one that just gave their life to Jesus. That is what the church is. A church is a building, but the church is and always was about the people.
But didn’t God tell people to build a building? Yes, He did. He wanted somewhere he could come and meet with people; to learn of him, to learn from him. It has always been about God wanting a relationship with his creation, not about a building. God still dwells in a building, but not one of wood and bricks, or steel. We, each believer, is where God calls home. This pandemic has forced people out of their comfort zones, out of their tradition, out of their normal schedules and into a new way to see things. Sometimes, we need a good shaking to reevaluate what matters. It is rarely things; it is more commonly people.
So, it is only about a certain amount of people? A specific number of hand-picked people? No. It is about whosoever will. Jesus died for everyone although everyone will not accept it or believe it. God loved the whole world, every person that would ever breath a breath. And because he still loves everyone, he has given the church, the body of Christ, the believers an assignment to share his love, share his message, share the good news with other people.
I pray that the church not forget this lesson that God taught us through this time and continue to love, reach out to, serve, and appreciate people. All people. Every person. However we can, Face to face, Facetime, Facebook, Zoom, phone call, text, window visit. Whatever it takes for as long as it takes. To every person reading this: you are important, you are loved, you are appreciated. Stay strong in the Lord.