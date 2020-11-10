Greetings in the name of our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.
Tuesday, Nov. 3, was a very important day in the United States of America. Between Oct. 13 and Nov. 3, millions of Americans went to the polls to cast their vote for the next president of the United States and also to cast their vote for others who were running for various positions on a local, state, or national level. The number of people that took the time to vote in this general election proved just how important this election is.
I am not a political person. I do not like politics. I try to stay as far away from politics as I can. With 2020 being an election year, there is no way that anyone could get away from politics.
As deeply divided as we are as a country. As deeply divided as our government is, it can be easy to ask ourselves, “Who does my loyalty belong to?” Does my loyalty belong to the President of the United States? Does my loyalty belong to Jesus Christ?
As Christians and believers in Jesus Christ, our allegiance is not to the president. Yes, we do vote to elect or re-elect a president every four years. There are certain laws, policies, rules, and regulations that we are expected to adhere to and abide by as citizens of the United States of America. Our allegiance, as Christians, is to Jesus Christ. We must respect the president. We must adhere to the president’s policies, but our loyalty and devotion belongs to Jesus Christ.
This is a very scary time in our history. While we may be concerned about the United States of America and about the direction that this country is headed, we can be assured that our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, is standing with us. Jesus will never leave us nor forsake us. Jesus will stand with us through the good times and through the bad times.
As Christians, we have a job to do. Our job is to pray. Pray for our president. Pray for the next four years that the Presidential administration will be successful and fruitful. Pray that the president will be held accountable for each of the things that he promises he will do. Pray that every decision that the president makes, God will receive all of the glory, honor, and praise.
I also encourage you to pray for our country. Pray that God will light a fire within us so that we can become, once again, a Christian nation.
We do not know what the next four years will hold. We do not know how successful the next four years will be. We do not know how fruitful the next four years will be. However, we do know who holds tomorrow. We do know that Jesus Christ is with us and Jesus will never leave our side. If we vow to pray for our president and for our country, these next four years can be a fruitful time for our President and for the United States of America.