So universally does mankind search for happiness, and so widely does society long for it, that many philosophers have declared happiness to be the final motive of all conduct. But to what point on life’s compass do men turn for such happiness? Some look to the grandeur of the soul and others to the grossness of the senses, some to the haven of purity and others to the depths of hell.
However, real happiness is found only in Jesus. He is the source. He is the fountain from which all blessings flow. Following Him brings happiness, or as the Psalmist states it, “Light shines on the righteous, and joy on the upright of heart” (Psalm 97.11). In Galatians 5.22 we are reminded that “the fruit of the Spirit is love, joy and peace.” Those in Philippi were reminded to, “Rejoice in the Lord always: and again I say, Rejoice” (Philippians 4.14). Peter speaks of “joy unspeakable” (1 Peter 1.8). And a discussion of happiness could not be complete unless one compares the relationship of joy and faith. This is a relation inseparable. This is the relation of cause and effect. Christian faith is the cause of the happiness. In fact, it is the faith that brings happiness.
Speaking of faith, faith is to our soul what the eye is to our bodies. Faith is the power of our seeing. It is not just light but the light of understanding. It sees, not just the object, but also the appreciation. This is the faculty by which we know, appreciate, and recognize Jesus as Lord and Savior. And having thus come to love Him we see joy as the fruit of our love. Following Christ, by nature, brings happiness. Love is in itself a joyous affection. As John says, “God is love.”
Consider also the nature of the happiness which faith produces. It is, as Peter says, “unspeakable.” It cannot be put into words. It is by nature an unspeakable greatness. However, because of it is unspeakable, it is often unnoticed and unappreciated. If unappreciated, happiness can seem rather shallow, signifying that what we receive we receive by hap or circumstance, but Christian happiness reveals a deeper and fuller meaning.
It is “joy unspeakable” not just to be talked about, but to be felt in the Christian’s heart. Because it is glorified, it is true. It has the blessing of heaven filling it with glory. There is no other that compares, no other that approaches. It is the blessed joy that springs from a Christian’s life, fed with the fuel of faith. It is a joy that rises above trouble. It is among our most precious possessions, and is to be used by all who desire to lessen the sorrows and sadness of a worldly existence. It is our duty to be joyful and our privilege to share it with others. “Rejoice in the Lord always.”