For by grace you have been saved through faith. And this is not your own doing; it is the gift of God, not a result of works, so that no one may boast. For we are his workmanship, created in Christ Jesus for good works, which God prepared beforehand, that we should walk in them. ( Ephesians 2:8-10)
The law and the Gospel. Due to some unusual theological ideas that have crept into our churches, most people would flinch at putting the law and the Gospel side by side. But neither of these two things can really be understood without the other.
First, the law I am talking about is that unwritten law of God called the moral law. The 10 Commandments summarize the moral law, but that moral law exists because the moral law displays the character of God. He is truth, so lying is a sin.
Second, the moral law teaches us what God is like. It is not a complete picture for sure, but it is enough of a picture to know that God is holy, righteous, and just.
Third, the moral law also shows us our need for the gospel, or our need for Jesus Christ. The work of the law condemns us, blames us, denounces us, and pronounces judgment upon us. That is what the Law does, and we need that work because without it, we can’t understand the gospel properly.
Fourth, the Gospel solves our condemnation that the law pronounces. When the law condemns, it should cause us to look for help. Jesus Christ came into this world to save sinners, lawbreakers. In justice, Jesus took what we deserved to the cross, and he nailed to the cross our record of law breaking. If we will trust, believe, follow, Jesus Christ, we are then declared legally righteous (law keeping), because God counts Jesus’ perfect law keeping as our own.
Fifth, and that brings us back to the law. Ephesians 2:10 – We are his workmanship, created in Christ Jesus for good works which God prepared beforehand, that we should walk in them. Our salvation by grace through faith should result in a life of good works. If there are no good works, there is no salvation. (1 John 2:3-6)
Finally, no one gets to define good works except God alone. Ephesians 4:24 – put on the new self-created after the likeness of God in true righteousness and holiness. Since we are new by God’s grace in Jesus Christ, we are not expected to be righteous and holy, we are expected to do good works. Those good works are then nothing more than following and obeying the moral law of God summarized in the 10 commandments and further summarized in the 2 great commandments.
It is all about order. It is Law showing you your sin. It is the Gospel saving you from the punishment you deserve for your sin. And once a child of God through receiving Jesus Christ, it is living by the law as an act of worship, gratitude and obedience. And God has already told us what pleases him. That is why he wrote with his finger the 10 commandments. You have been set free, so you might obey him by the power of the Holy Spirit living in you.