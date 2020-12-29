Drayton, wrote about tense moments he experienced while waiting for his wife’s surgery. “It was ten o’clock at night and Robin was outside looking at the stars. I thought it was settled and done. Robin’s surgery was a few short days away and although the doctors assured her this was a routine procedure; she was still looking as if they were going to amputate something.”
“As her husband, I assumed my duty was to hide concern while showing a strong front. Like most men, I substituted statistics and reason for assurance and thought it was enough. Now she was worrying again. I walked toward her ready to offer more of my male logic.”
That’s when the miracle happened.
“Everything I planned to say vanished. Unknown words came from my lips, as I silently wrapped my arms around her waist and kissed her cheek. ‘God loves you. Everything will be all right. You will see a sign from God that you will be ok.’”
“In an instant the most spectacular shooting star we ever saw blazed across the sky from horizon to horizon. A surprised and delighted, ‘Ooh,’ came from Robin. For a long moment neither of us spoke. What could we say?”
“Moments before, I was an insensitive, scolding husband walking towards a fearful, anxious wife. Somehow, God miraculously intervened and changed us both into vessels of His gracious love.”
Usually, our influence as Christians is steady and consistent. People know and remember us by our day-to-day actions among our family and friends: We could be a family member continuously offering love and acceptance or a boss supplying encouragement when needed most or we could be the friend who telephones when others are at a low point.
But, occasionally, there are life-changing moments when God’s extraordinary light suddenly shines into our darkest need and the only word that adequately describes what happens next is - miracle.
Drayton went on to write: “Being an instrument of God’s will, at times may not be voluntary or even expected. I always believed God would use me as a prophet only if I asked and was spiritually clean. Sometimes, this is undeniably true but not in my case. No matter the reason for why it happens, when God, uses you for whatever purpose, you will feel blessed because of it.”
“Thinking of the wonderful moment Robin and I shared with God is very emotional for me. Several times in telling our shooting star story Robin would need to finish because I became too ‘choked up’ so once more I will let her finish.”
Robin smiled and then said: “After we stood there a few moments just soaking in what happened. I turned to Drayton and whispered, ‘Do it again.’”