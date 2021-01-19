Greetings in the Name of our Lord and Saviour, Jesus Christ.
Happy New Year. Happy 2021. As with any new year, there can be some uneasiness and even some apprehensiveness. After the year that we just had, it is easy to understand why we would have some uneasiness.
What will this year be like? Will 2021 be a successful year? Will 2021 be a year of great blessings? Will 2021 be a fruitful year or will 2021 be a struggle?
As humans, I believe the one thing that we covet more than anything else is control. We want to know exactly what is going to happen before it happens. We want to hang on to all the positive things that we can and we want to eliminate and even avoid as much of the negative as we can. This is not always possible. It is not always possible for us to know what is on the horizon.
As we continue to journey through a new year, the best thing that we can do is have faith. The best thing that we can do is put our trust in God. Trust that God is always leading us and guiding us. Trust that God will always lead us to where we need to go. Trust that God is always holding our hand.
In 2021, there will be challenges. In 2021, we will face hardships. In 2021, we may face trials and tribulations. No matter what happens in 2021, we do not walk this road alone. We will not face any moment of our life alone. God is always with us every step of the way.
What are your dreams for 2021? What are your hopes for 2021? What are your goals for 2021? It is my hope and my prayer that in 2021 we can strengthen our relationship with God and strengthen our faith.
God loves all of us more than we can ever know. With God, nothing is impossible.