Rose petals lined the path the priests at Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church followed with the Eucharist out of the church and down the road as part of the Christ the King Eucharistic Procession Sunday.
Prior to the procession, Father Tommy Chen urged parishioners to make Jesus not just the king of their personal lives but the universe.
“We need to resolve ourselves to bring the kingdom of God down here on Earth,” said Chen.
The procession was to publicly proclaim Christ as the King of kings and Lord of lords to the public.
“If you believe in true justice, true life, true love, and true peace, then know Christ is King and let Him enter the hearts of all here,” he said.
The service included the hymn To Jesus Christ, Our Sovereign King, and an Exposition of the Blessed Sacrament as well as a homily and prayer.
The procession formed while the choir sang Rejoice, The Lord is King, and then left the church to go into the neighborhood before returning to the church for the closing benediction.
“It is the end of our liturgical calendar,” said Father Tommy Chen.
A communion wafer, representing the body of Christ, is placed in a special receptacle, which is carried out into the streets, explained Chen.
“We are ritually proclaiming Him the King of kings and Lord of lords,” he said.
The readings at the church for the past four weeks have touched on the end times and the final judgment, said Chen.
Advent starts the new liturgical year for Catholics.