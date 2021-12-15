“Make a joyful noise unto the Lord, all ye lands,” Psalms 100:1.
And a joyful noise will be heard Friday when Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic School students present their annual Christmas Pageant, “Christmas is Coming – Let The Church Bells Ring!”
The free public performance will be at 10 a.m. in the OLG Gym.
The show will feature the school’s acclaimed Bell Choir along with the fifth-grade drum line.
Recently, the students practiced their music in between taking publicity photos for the event.
Stella N. said during a recent practice that being part of the bell choir is fun.
“It’s a little hard. You need to know how to sight-read, but with practice, it gets easier,” said Adrian R.
“I’ve always wanted to be in the Bell Choir,” said Addison T. “We work very hard.”
Members of the Bell Choir are Kevin G., Adrian R., Levi S., Olivia H., Katie C., Karen A., Stella N., EmmaLeigh B., Addison T., Ian T., Jenna G., Emmeran L., MacKenna C., Marley D., Maritza G., and Zaine I.
Residents are encouraged to come out for some swinging music to get into the real spirit of Christmas.