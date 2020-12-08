The new Parkway Church, located on 2400 Highway 35 South in Port Lavaca, opened its door to members Sunday, November 29.
Parkway Church Senior Pastor Mike Hurt and Port Lavaca Parkway Campus Pastor Samuel Flores talked about the opening of the new church building.
According to Hurt, Parkway started its Port Lavaca Campus eight years ago by meeting at the Bauer Center.
“The Bauer was a great place, but Hurricane Harvey made it unusable, and so we moved around town to a variety of places.” Hurt said.
Hurt said it became came clear to him that a building in Port Lavaca was needed to make a permanent home.
He said Parkway began the process of constructing a new building in Port Lavaca two years ago on the corner of 87 and South Highway 35.
The Church began its first service Sunday, November 29, in the new building, and Flores talked about the experience of having a permanent home in Port Lavaca.
“It was amazing. It was everything that we hoped for it to be. We were walking in, and all anticipation that we had was met.” Flores said.
Flores added when walking in the new building, there was a sense of peace.
“I think when we all got there, for all of our church members who were serving and getting ready for the worship,” Flores said, “and getting ready for the hospitality and greeting people there was a sense of we’re home.”
Flores added the new building was something to celebrate and feel at ease about, and he said everything that Parkway Church Members in Port Lavaca “desired” in their hearts came true.
“We knew it was going to be a special day, but we had a sense it’s the beginning of greater things to come to,” Flores said, “and so, all the above, it was really good moments for us.”
Hurt talked about the uniqueness of the Church, and he said they have two locations in Victoria, the new location in Port Lavaca, and the online campus.
“The atmosphere within Parkway was excitement for this campus to open its new home, and every person throughout our church was looking forward to this day and celebrating this day.” Hurt said. “They gave sacrificially so this could happen, so it was a big day for all our church, not just for what was happening in Port Lavaca.”
One of the things Hurt is excited about for this new Parkway Church is that it will not be for the church, but the Calhoun County community.
“We hope to be good neighbors, and we hope to be a place that others can come to for help,” Hurt said, “and can come to when they need resources. And to have a home that isn’t just for us, but it’s for the community. That’s the most exciting thing to me.”
Hurt would like to thank Logger Construction for their work in completing an excellent building, and the church is grateful.
Flores said he wants to give thanks to the church family for their patience and for continuing to “meet their commitments and to serve all these years.”