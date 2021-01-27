This anonymous prayer is usually called the Prayer of Saint Francis or Peace Prayer. It has been frequently set to music and quoted by prominent leaders. This prayer for peace seems especially appropriate this week as our country is ensnared in the clutches of COVID-19 and recovering from the shock of seeing our nation’s capital overrun by angry protesters. Peace is desperately needed amidst deep political and cultural divisions.
Jesus said: “God blesses those who work for peace, for they will be called the children of God.” (Mat. 5:9)
The church can and should play an important role in healing our nation, but churches face their own divisions and conflicts. Yet, Jesus calls us to be peace makers during times of crisis. In fact, our ability to work for and encourage peace could be the most important witness we present to the world.
When we learn to give, we receive far more. When we learn to forgive, we truly feel forgiven. Ultimately when we put our selfish ways to death, is when we understand the meaning of eternal life.
We have a two-fold responsibility as the church: 1. To present a testimony of “Godly Peace” within our community and world. 2. To provide a safe sanctuary of encouragement a support allowing differences of opinion to worked out peacefully as we successfully learn to model “Godly Peace” to the outside world.
Sigh. This is so much easier for me to write than accomplish. The proof will be in how we model “peace.”
I read of a pastor who whenever eating in a restaurant, said to the server: “When you bring the food, we’re going to have a prayer. If there is anything, you’d like us to pray for, let me know.” Almost always, the server would ask for prayers for a child, a friend, or a parent. Most were touched by the offer. Often servers would speak with him as he was leaving and ask, “How did you know I needed prayer?”
Sean Dietrich wrote: On the afternoon of January 6, 2021 while demonstrators were threatening our nations capital, a prayer group decided to meet: “This country needs healing,” one said. There were nine members in the group. They texted each other and decided to meet in the front yard of one of the members. But instead of nine people driving up, hundreds began to show up from all over town. The street was full of cars filled with young and old, families and individuals. One member looked out at the sea of people gathered expectantly and asked: “What do we do now?”
After the last “Amen.” The young person said: “Please, heal our country.”
“Lord, make me an instrument of your peace.”